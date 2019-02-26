All Commercial Floors joins Fuse Alliance

Grand Prairie, Texas—All Commercial Floors (ACF), a leading national provider of healthcare and commercial flooring solutions, has joined the Fuse Commercial Alliance.

“All Commercial Floors is a national floor covering solutions company with specific and deep experience in the healthcare market as well as general commercial segments,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director, Fuse Alliance. “In addition, ACF’s leadership in moisture mitigation will help our own announced efforts to better educate architects, designers and end users about this issue. We’re pleased to have ACF join our membership and I believe they will be of enormous benefit to our organization.”

Kevin Jones, president and founder of ACF, views joining Fuse as a mutually beneficial endeavor. “The Fuse Alliance is aggressively and proactively working on what we also consider to be one of the primary challenges in our business today, finding and training labor to the high standards that we and our customers demand,” Jones explained. “The educational resources that Fuse provides will greatly assist our efforts in continuing to sustain the very best operations and installation teams across the country. Also, given the strong network of member providers, the opportunity to share best practices with other like companies will allow all of us to better provide our customers with the best flooring solutions possible. We look forward to being an active contributing partner in the Fuse Alliance network.”