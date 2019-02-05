AHF Products names Brian Carson CEO

Lancaster, Pa.—AHF Products has appointed Brian Carson as the company’s first president and CEO. Carson has also been elected to AHF Products’ board of directors. Mike Bell, previously the chief transition officer for the company, will assume the role of chief operating officer.

“As AHF Products pursues a strategy of innovation, customer responsiveness,operational excellence and rapid growth, we are thrilled to be partnering with Brian,” said Rick Hoffman, partner with American Industrial Partners. “Brian is a uniquely capable and proven leader who joins AHF with highly relevant experience to accelerate the company’s strategy.”

Carson is a veteran executive with over 28 years of experience in the flooring industry, including the last seven as president of Mohawk Flooring North America. In this role, he generated hard surface growth through acquisitions, productivity and operational improvements. Prior to joining Mohawk, he spent 16 years in operational leadership roles with Armstrong World Industries, including the role of senior vice president of North American Flooring for resilient and hardwood operations.

“This is an exciting time for AHF Products,” Carson said. “In its inaugural year as a standalone company, we are pursuing a transformation of AHF Products, including launching a record number of new products and operational streamlining initiatives. I look forward to working with the company’s outstanding customers, distributor network, employees and management team to leverage the strongest brand portfolio in wood flooring.”

