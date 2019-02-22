Adhesive: Suppliers up the ante with latest innovations

February 18/25, 2019: Volume 34, Issue 19

By Ken Ryan

Leading adhesives manufacturers are coming to market with new products that claim to be faster, stronger and safer than previous iterations. Indeed, many of the new offerings boast enhanced eco-friendly properties, are able to cure underwater and be installed in higher relative humidity (RH) conditions.

Following are some recent introductions from those manufacturers:

Ardex

The new Henry 647 PlumPro was engineered for today’s fast-track installations and remodels. The fast-track, roll-apply vinyl adhesive is said to be moisture resistant up to 95% RH and pressure-sensitive in minutes. Approved for use on all substrates, Henry 647 can be used with commercial and residential installation of LVT, LVP and fiberglass-encapsulated sheet vinyl.

The company has also released Henry 695, a high RH vinyl flooring adhesive. It is a pressure-sensitive or wet-set adhesive for the installation of LVT, LVP and vinyl-backed sheet flooring. It is also moisture resistant up to 95% RH and has a four-hour working time. Its versatility and overall performance make it suitable for all formats and sizes of vinyl-backed flooring.

DriTac

DriTac is venturing into spray adhesives with the introduction of DriTac SprayTac 2500 (SG), 2600 (LVT-CT) and 2700 (VCT). According to David Clarkson, DriTac’s vice president of strategic development, this line of resilient flooring spray adhesives is suited for the installation of approved sheet goods, luxury vinyl tile, carpet tile and vinyl composition tile in both commercial and residential applications. Clarkson said SprayTac requires less adhesive than traditional troweled adhesives, allows immediate traffic and is easy to clean up while wet. In addition, SprayTac affords the green community a spray adhesive with zero VOCs, no offensive odors and non-flammability. The water-based, highly moisture-resistant (up to eight pounds and 95% RH) and pH-resistant adhesive is available in 22-ounce aerosol cans.

Laticrete

Laticrete has introduced MultiMax Lite, a one-step, non-sag, large and heavy tile mortar for interior and exterior installations of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, glass tile and stone. Boasting superior bond strength and adhesion, the company said, the adhesive exceeds ANSI 118.15, an industry standard for cementitious-based adhesive mortar. A 25-pound bag provides the same coverage as a 50-pound bag of standard mortar, the company said. Additionally, the adhesive contains no silica sand, which benefits workers on the jobsite with reduced exposure to respirable silica, the company said.

In addition, 125 Tri Max is a soon-to-be-released, three-in-one adhesive, sound-control and crack-isolation product that is designed to eliminate the need for sound and anti-fracture mats. Because of the versatility and lightweight nature of this product, 125 Tri Max is said to save construction professionals money on storage, freight and logistics. The product contains 36% post-consumer recycled materials to contribute to LEED points and is GreenGuard certified.

Mapei

Mapei recently launched Ultrabond ECO 811, a mint-colored adhesive designed to provide an enhanced, aggressive tack for installing all types of carpet tile and has releasable properties for easy removal of flooring. The adhesive is said to provide a secure adhesive base for standard PVC-backed carpet tile as well as non-PVC-, polyolefin-, felt- and bituminous-backed carpet tile. This universal carpet tile adhesive can also be used to bond fiberglass-reinforced vinyl sheet flooring. In addition, the adhesive is specially designed to provide the option of a permanent or releasable base, accommodating the remodeling cycles typical in residential homes, office buildings, hospitality settings and institutional locations.

Mapei also introduced Ultrabond ECO 977, a fast-setting, 100% solids, one component, moisture-cured urethane adhesive specifically designed for domestic solid and engineered wood flooring.

Mohawk

Mohawk Group now offers a patented, waterproof flooring installation system with the addition of Aquaflex M100Plus. Aquaflex is a system of products developed specifically for commercial customers designing, upgrading or repairing installations based on concrete subfloors. “Aquaflex M100Plus represents the type of disruptive technology that will move the industry forward, providing a solution that will set severe moisture issues aside without the extreme cost of mitigation,” said David Thoresen, senior vice president of commercial hard surface.

The system consists of Aquaflex M100Plus adhesive, a waterproof solution with the ability to cure underwater; Aquaflex M100Plus Patch & Skim Mix, a silica-free concrete repair mix; and Aquaflex M100Plus Adhesive Remover.

Schönox

Roll and Go is Schönox’s most popular green adhesives designed for luxury vinyl tiles. Roll and Go can be applied from a standing position, resulting in a faster, cleaner, easier job for the installer. LVT installation can begin just 15 minutes after application. Tiles are bound and can bear loads immediately, the company said.

The easy-apply acrylic adhesive can contribute up to five points in a LEED v4 project, according to the company. Schönox Roll and Go contributes to low-emitting materials, environmental product declaration and material ingredients. It has been recognized as an EC 1PLUS Regulated product yielding very low emissions.