WFCA now accepting nominations for Gold Standard Awards

Dalton—Entries for the World Floor Covering Association’s (WFCA) 12th annual Gold Standard Awards are now being accepted, according to Scott Humphrey, CEO. Awards are available in two categories: Retailers with sales over $10 million and those with sales under $10 million annual volume.

The Gold Standard Award is presented each year to WFCA retailer members who exemplify the highest business standards and have created an outstanding retail experience for customers. For both categories, retailers are reviewed and judged based on knowledge, customer service, quality of store image and code of conduct. Applicants must be members in good standing of the WFCA to be eligible.

Three awards will be given in each category:

The first-place winner in the “over $10 million” category will be awarded the choice of a two-day CFI onsite custom class in carpet seaming ($5,000 value), or a customized two-day onsite sales training ($5,000 value), plus a one-year, unlimited-access WFCA University tuition for online training.

The first-place winner in the “under $10 million” category will have the choice of a one-day CFI onsite custom class in carpet seaming ($3,000 value), or a customized one-day onsite sales training ($3,000 value), plus a one-year, unlimited-access WFCA University tuition for online training.

Second-place winners for both categories will receive $1,000 additional WFCA trade scholarship funds, plus a one-year unlimited access WFCA University tuition for online training.

Third-place recipients for both categories will be awarded $500 additional WFCA trade scholarship funds, plus a one-year unlimited access WFCA University tuition for online training.

To enter applicants must complete the submission form and present multimedia marketing materials and other documents—all of which will be factored into the review process. The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2019.

Companies interested in entering or nominating an entrant for the 2019 Gold Standard Awards can visit: wfca.org/page/gold-standard-retailer-award for more details.

The winners will be announced April 30, 2019.