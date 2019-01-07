Unilin IP partners with IOBAC

Bertrange, Luxembourg—Flooring Industries, Unilin’s intellectual property division, entered into an exclusive sublicensing arrangement to commercialize IOBAC’s magnetic technology globally.

IOBAC patented technology allows floors and walls to be installed using magnetism. The system has been tested in numerous commercial environments including Sainsbury’s, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Whole foods, Heathrow Airport and Hilton and will now be made available to a broader audience through Unilin IP’s licensing network.

“We are very pleased to partner with IOBAC,” stated Bart Van der Stockt of Unilin. “They have developed a great technology for commercial applications which gives multiple advantages for flooring manufacturers, project installers and customers. We are looking forward to bringing this technology to the next level by introducing it to our customer base.”

Unilin IP will demonstrate the advantages of the IOBAC technology during the Domotex Hannover exhibition (Jan. 11-14) at stand 80 in hall 12.

For more information on IOBAC, visit iobac.com

For more information on Unilin’s IP business, visit unilintechnologies.com