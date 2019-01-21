Tarkett employees volunteer during national sales meeting

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett’s North American sales and marketing teams donated their time during their 2019 sales meeting to work with three non-profit organizations in Orlando, Fla. This volunteer effort was made possible through Tarkett Cares, a key component of the company’s corporate social responsibility program.

More than 300 Tarkett employees had the opportunity to work with one of three Orlando-area non-profit organizations on Jan. 16, assisting in the preparation of items to support the agencies’ programs. The company-sponsored community service program provided assistance to the following agencies:

Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Employees built bunk beds for children in need.

A Gift for Teaching: Employees assembled school supply bags for children who cannot afford to purchase them.

Soldiers Angels: Employees assembled hygiene kits and lunch boxes and made blankets for soldiers and veterans.

In total, Tarkett volunteers completed the assembly of 225 food boxes, 350 hygiene kits, 50 blankets, 40 bunk beds and 400 school supply backpacks.

“Tarkett is committed to corporate social responsibility, and our North America team takes that commitment to heart,” said Jeff Fenwick, chief operating officer, Tarkett North America. “We’re pleased to be able to share our time and talents to help improve the quality of life for families in the Orlando area. This is our way of saying thank you and honoring the city for the hospitality we’ve been shown during our 2019 Tarkett North America sales meeting.”