RFMS introduces 2019 user conference

Tuscaloosa, Ala.—RFMS, a leading software developer for the flooring industry, will host its 2019 Owner & Education Conference at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas, April 24-26. The biennial conference provides owners, managers and software users the opportunity to learn about new developments, collaborate with industry peers, strategize with RFMS staff and have some fun.

This year’s event will be hosted for the first time in Dallas. “We outgrew our venue in Birmingham, Ala., so we searched for a location that would give our users better travel options and access to more program content than ever before,” said Maria Cauchon, media services director at RFMS. “Our users can come together and choose from 56 different workshops, running in seven different classrooms. We have classes geared for owners, sales professionals, accounting, estimators and just about anyone else who works in the flooring business and uses RFMS and Measure.”

For more information, visit: rfms.com/conference.