RenewMaterial aims for sustainable growth with Välinge technology

Viken, Sweden—RenewMaterial (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. has signed a license agreement with Välinge for the use of the 5G locking system and Threespine click furniture technology. The technologies are expected to help RenewMaterial in its product diversification and strive for continuous sustainable growth.

Xtd Xtrawdinary, the company’s flooring brand, is based on the idea of sustainability. Ninety-five percent of the flooring materials have been made from agricultural straws, allowing the durable flooring to be free from formaldehyde/additives. With 5G, the company will be able to improve the user experience by providing fast, easy and long-lasting installation. In a similar fashion, Threespine will significantly improve the user experience by enabling furniture assembly in seconds without using any tools, screws or glue.

“The technologies from Välinge are simply a perfect match with RewnewMaterial’s idea of increased sustainably,” said Teck Tin Wong, Founder & CEO of RenewMaterial.“I’m very honored to partner with Välinge and to jointly promote the renewable and sustainable material with click technologies for flooring and furniture. Our aim is to market these advanced technologies worldwide thereby creating more awareness about sustainable living.”