Redi Carpet expands into California through new acquisition

Stafford, Texas—Redi Carpet, one of the largest multi-family flooring providers in the nation, is expanding into California through the acquisition of G.B. Sales Floor and Window Coverings. G.B. Sales has served the Southern California multi-family industry since 1959 with a portfolio of products including flooring and window covering and now will function as G.B. Sales – a Redi Carpet company.

The acquisition enables Redi to offer its products and services to the San Diego and Riverside multi-family communities. “I’m elated to bring Redi Carpet’s three plus decades of multi-family flooring experience along with innovative products and trusted service to the southern California region,” Brian Caress, CEO, said. “The expansion aligns with our strategy of growth and will now allow Redi to service our customers from coast to coast.”

In addition, window coverings will now become a part of the Redi portfolio. “Adding a new product line increases our reach within the multi-family industry.” added David Rosenwasser, SVP - business development. “With the expansion of our product and service capabilities we are able to better serve our customers across the United States.”