Radici USA expands knotted rug collections

Spartanburg, S.C.—Radici USA has expanded its knotted collections from India, marking its fifth hand woven rug collection.

The company will debut Clusone, a loomed knotted Indian collection available as textured hand stitched carpet and as broadloom. Radici is also adding Nicola, a unique collection offered as broadloom as well as rugs. All programs are fully stocked in standard sizes in South Carolina and available as custom.

"These new exciting collections are sure to continue the rapid expansion of Radici USA's strong presence on North American retail floors,” said Paolo Pegorari, director of Radici USA.

All collections will be featured at the Atlanta Rug Market and Surfaces.