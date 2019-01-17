Quality Craft appoints head of surface division

Vancouver, Canada—Quality Craft, an innovative building products company focused on surfaces and storage products, has tapped flooring industry veteran, Ken Durning, to oversee its U.S. surfaces division.

“We are extremely excited for Ken to join the Quality Craft team,” said Dennis Hale, president, Quality Craft. “Ken’s presence represents our continued commitment to the US flooring sector and the needs of current and future customers. His dynamic leadership and strong background will help position us at the forefront of the flooring market.”

Mr. Durning’s vast industry experience includes leading international sales and sales support teams with Tapis Coronet, Galaxy Carpet, Cooper Distributors and, most recently, a 20-plus-year career in senior management with Mohawk Industries. A deeply defined history within both the retail and commercial spaces provides Mr. Durning with a tremendous understanding of the market, customers’ needs and how to build a world class sales team.

“Quality Craft has gone through the process of structuring our sales teams to best suit the needs of our customers and to position itself in the optimal way to meet the ever-changing needs of the marketplace,” said Dave Bickel, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “By adding a highly successful and experienced sales leader like Ken to our team, we have positioned the company for explosive growth within our U.S. flooring division in the near future.”

With more than 30 years of experience, coupled with extensive industry knowledge, manufacturing partnerships and a robust shipping network, Quality Craft works to ensure that its customers receive the best products at the best price. Available worldwide, the flooring manufacturer also offers full lines of hardwood, cork, carpet tile, underlay and wall plank.

Quality Craft will exhibit at The International Surface Event at booth #6033.