QFloors introduces new QView software

South Jordan, Utah—QFloors recently released QView, a new business reporting and charting tool for owners.

QView is an interactive, browser-based dashboard that allows owners to see vital business reports, in real time, via easy-to-read-and-understand charts and graphs. The visual aspect of the graphs helps busy owners see, at a glance, a good overall snapshot of what’s happening in their operation.

“There are so many moving parts that impact the overall performance of a business,” explained Trent Ogden, CFO, QFloors. “In the past, an owner simply didn’t have time to run countless reports and scour through pages of information. Then compare the data with historical reports, and so forth. Now, with QView, you click a button and the graphs are instantly compiled, up to date and accurate.”

Charts are customizable and can be drilled down for greater detail. Some of the reports included in the graphs are aging accounts receivable, accounts payable, various ratio reports, bank accounts and sales reports.

“QView is incredibly helpful to owners, providing an accurate, big picture snapshot of your business,” Ogden said. “That means no more flying blind.”

