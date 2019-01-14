Phenix Flooring debuts ‘Tailor Made’ booth at TISE

Las Vegas— Phenix Flooring will introduce 40 new carpet styles at the 2019 International Surfaces Event (TISE) in Las Vegas, one of its largest soft surface product launches in recent years. With an interest in design, style and creativity, the new products are designed to provide homeowners with flooring options that are both functional and beautiful.

“TISE is really the kickoff to 2019 for our team,” said Mark Clayton, president, Phenix Flooring. “We have many new products launching that utilize some of our newest technology innovations and really push the boundaries on what the market is used to seeing in a residential space. We’ll be debuting a variety of products that are developed to allow the consumer to create and design to their individual styles and spaces, giving even more control and creative freedom to homeowners.”

New products debuting at TISE include: eight new solutions to the company’s robust Stainmaster PetProtect portfolio; Modern Contours—a new collection offering sophisticated, fashionable options in mixed metallic, patterns and texture; and 10 new Sure Soft Polyester introductions have been added to its carpet portfolio.

In addition to new products, Phenix Flooring will also have its most popular collections on display, including the Cleaner Home collection , Phenix on Main and its suite of hard surface flooring solutions that include the Stainmaster PetProtect Design Solutions collection and Design Mix .

Phenix Flooring can be found in booth #1437 during TISE and will hold a reception on Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. for media, retailers and conference attendees.