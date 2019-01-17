NWFA completes 36th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

St. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 36th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) program. The R.I.S.E. program builds custom, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for United States Army Specialist Tyler Jeffries took place on Jan. 10, in Stanfield, N.C. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member Mullican Flooring.

SPC Jeffries joined the Army because he felt he was born to make a difference. On Oct. 6, 2012, Tyler and his platoon were sent on a mission in southern Afghanistan. As he was walking with his platoon an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated by the enemy hiding in the bushes. The blast resulted in the loss of both legs.

“What impresses me most about SPC Jeffries is his determination,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president and CEO. “He was initially knocked unconscious by the explosion, and although he regained consciousness before reaching Walter Reed Medical Center, he did not realize his legs were gone until he woke from his first surgery. Amazingly, despite the severity of his wounds, he took his first steps on his prosthetic legs just 44 days after his injury. He’s an inspiration for those of us facing difficulties, showing us that anything is possible with the right attitude. We’re honored to partner with Mullican to provide flooring for his new home.”

In addition to the 36 homes already completed, NWFA currently is working with its members to source wood flooring for 14 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. Currently, 57 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics and installation services in locations throughout the United States, with a total value of more than $4 million. A list of all NWFA R.I.S.E. participating companies can be found at nwfa.org/giving-back.aspx.

By the end of this year, 70 specially adapted smart homes will be completed or underway through the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program. To learn more about the program, and how you and/or your company can get involved, contact the NWFA at 800.422.4556, or email anita.howard@nwfa.org.