Mohawk to unveil next-gen flooring innovations at TISE 2019

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk will continue its legacy of crafting one-of-a-kind, complete experiences at The International Surface Event (TISE) 2019 in Las Vegas, Jan. 23-25. What's more, the manufacturer plans to unveil next-generation flooring innovation with the launch of new products, technology advancements, state-of-the-art merchandising and digital resources.

With almost 30,000 square feet of engaging and creative presentations, Mohawk will showcase its family of brands including Mohawk, Daltile, Karastan, Pergo, Godfrey Hirst, American Olean, Marazzi, Aladdin Commercial, IVC and Quick-Step at space# 5803.

“We don’t just show up to TISE; we collaborate for months in advance to create the impact attendees want to experience to get the full scope of innovation behind these brands and products,” said Karen Mendelsohn, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing. “TISE has proven to be an incredible opportunity to flex our creative juices and have some fun with retailers from all over the world as we demonstrate why Mohawk leads the industry. I am beyond proud of the products and brands we feature and the people behind them. We have a grand space, and we plan to use every inch to create more ‘wow’ moments for all who enter.”

For TISE event coordinators, Mohawk’s extra-mile effort generates anticipation each year. The company draws attention to its innovative and high-quality products with product lifestyle vignettes, social photo opportunity moments, live demonstrations of its newest products, celebrity appearances, lively showroom floor parties and more.

“TISE is excited to announce the 2019 lineup of products being presented by Mohawk, one of the powerhouse brands in the industry,” said Amie Gilmore, TISE show director, CEM. “Each brand impressively displays its lines in beautiful new displays while offering a unique lineup of events for attendees each year. How will Mohawk top last year’s potbelly pig, miniature horse and the live appearance by singer Rachel Platten at this year’s event? We can’t wait.”

Mohawk and Daltile will collaborate for this year’s VIP party on Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. This invitation-only event will include world-class entertainment at the center stage in the Mohawk booth.

All new this year, Mohawk will offer a VIP check-in where retailers who registered for the show through the Mohawk link can skip the lines and pick up their show badges.

In addition to gearing up for TISE 2019, Mohawk has also announced its extended event commitment through 2022, ensuring another four years of uniquely curated spaces for buyers and specifiers to discover, view, engage with and purchase Mohawk products for their projects and retail stores.

For more information, visit intlsurfaceevent.com.