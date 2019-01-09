Milestone welcomes additions to regional sales team

Clarksville, Tenn.—Milestone has added Jorge Fernandez and Sean Gelnaw to its regional sales team. These two industry veterans bring nearly 40 years of combined experience working in several sales roles within the flooring industry and beyond.

Fernandez will represent Milestone with accounts in the Southeast territory, which includes accounts in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Fernandez most recently served as area sales manager for COMPAC, where he expanded sales of high-end engineered quartz surfaces in the South Florida area. Fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese, Fernandez’s diverse background makes him an important addition to Milestone’s Southeastern accounts. A graduate of the University of Lima, Fernandez received his MBA in business from Florida Atlantic University in 1997.

Gelnaw’s responsibilities will involve the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes accounts in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. An experienced flooring sales representative, Gelnaw comes to Milestone from Caesar USA, where he served as the company’s Northeast regional sales manager. Previously, Gelnaw served as architectural and regional sales representative for Artistic Tile’s accounts in the greater New York City area. Gelnaw holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Rider University.

“Jorge and Sean each bring unique skills and experience, and they will be tremendous assets to our sales team,” said Matteo Simoni, vice president of sales, Milestone. “Both men understand the needs and tastes of customers in their respective markets, and we are excited to see how they can demonstrate the ways Milestone can bring their visions to reality.”

For more information, visit milestonetiles.com