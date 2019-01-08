Karndean Designflooring invites dealers to see flooring differently

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring invites retail store owners and associates, commercial designers and architects, and flooring installers to visit booth# 4507 at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas to “See Flooring Differently.”

The manufacturer will launch 45 new products at the show, with new designs available across glue down, loose lay and rigid core constructions. The Art Select wood glue down collection brings natural wood to life through meticulous attention to detail and careful selection of woods. This range includes the company’s most intricate designs, realistic embosses and distinctive beveled edges.

Following the success of its premier rigid core collection, Korlok Select, Karndean will add Hawaiian koas, English and European oaks, and American barnwood visuals to the range. Featuring waterproof, 100% PVC K-Core technology for installation over most existing hard floors, Korlok Select features the security of the HoldFast 5G locking mechanism, which guarantees securely locked planks stay in place.

Art Select and Korlok Select will introduce shorter parquet accent planks in addition to their full 56 x 9-inch size, allowing homeowners and designers to scale the format to different sized rooms. What's more, the success of Korlok Select has prompted the company to introduce 14 time-honored visuals from the Van Gogh glue down collection in an additional rigid core option.

Lastly, Karndean’s LooseLay Longboard collection is gaining eight new designs featuring Fabric oaks, American pines and European oaks. Due to its 59-inch length and loose lay application, this collection is ideal for overnight retrofits and projects that require a speedy turnaround. LooseLay Longboard allows for an easy transition to carpet tile, its planks and tiles may be individually replaced.