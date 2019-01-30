Karndean Designflooring event raises $2,500 for TAPS

Export, Pa.—At its ninthannual customer appreciation golf outing last Tuesday at Las Vegas’ Siena Golf Club, Karndean Designflooring and its top partners and vendors raised over $2,500 for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). This is the fifth year the event has included a fundraiser to support a veterans’ service organization.

“This day allows us to reflect on the previous year, focus on the successes of our customers, and spend one on one time with them,” said Larry Browder, chief sales & marketing officer, Karndean Designflooring. “Our partnership with TAPS has allowed this event to take on additional significance for both Karndean and our customers.”

TAPS offers immediate and long-term emotional help, hope and healing to all those grieving the death of a loved one in military service to America, regardless of their relationship to the deceased or the circumstances of the death.

All proceeds from “mulligans” and raffle tickets sold on the golf course were combined with additional contributions and presented to Marie Campbell, TAPS community engagement and special events senior advisor, at Karndean’s booth at The International Surface Event (TISE) on Jan. 23.

“TAPS is honored to have been selected as the beneficiary of the Karndean golf outing again this year,” Campbell said. “These funds allow us to continue to be on the front lines supporting the families of our nation's fallen military heroes through our 24/7 National Helpline, connections to community-based care and casework assistance, and bringing military survivors together through peer-based support.”

The golf outing was sponsored by Stephen Gould, White Oak Display & Design, Seko Logistics, XL Brands, Go Resilient, Healthier Choice, Versatrim, Kovara, Vision, FUSE Alliance, Carpets Plus, American Carpet One, The Trade Group, Print Management, RR Donnelly, Broudy Printing, Dr. Shutz, Royal Adhesives, The Carpet Shoppe and Tri-State Flooring.

For more information, visit taps.org.