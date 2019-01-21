I4F to exhibit at TISE 2019

Willemstad, Curaçao—I4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, is exhibiting at The International Surface Event (TISE) at booth #363, Jan. 23-25, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. I4F’s entire management team is attending the show and will be available to meet with licensees and new prospects.

I4F’s booth at Surfaces will showcase its latest patents and technologies in the areas of locking, boards and wall panels, manufacturing processes, surface finishing as well as materials and panel composition.

“We constantly seek out innovations that are cutting-edge so our licensees get the best technologies out there,” said John Rietveldt, CEO, I4F. “Our portfolio of patents, now comprising over 2,000 patents and technologies spanning multiple categories, continues to grow. I4F licensees have more options than ever before to pick and choose which patents, or groups of patents, best meet their most current business needs. The transparent composition of our license fees means our licensees get the best return on their investment while avoiding unnecessary payments for unused patents.”