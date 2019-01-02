Harris Wood names Crescent Hardwood Supply as newest distributor

Johnson City, Tenn.—Harris Wood has appointed Crescent Hardwood Supply of Harahan, La., as the company’s newest distributor. Crescent will be representing the full line of Harris Wood-branded engineered flooring products and accessories throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, southern Alabama and Florida’s panhandle.

“We are excited to partner with a dynamic company such as Crescent,” said Jamie Clingan, executive vice president of marketing, Harris Wood. “In business for over 100 years, Crescent brings a stable market presence. The superior American-made collection of Harris Wood and the enthusiasm and market knowledge of the Crescent team is a combination for success for both companies.”