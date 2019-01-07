Hallmark Floors introduces True engineered hardwood

Ontario, Canada—Hallmark Floors has launched its True, the company’s latest engineered hardwood flooring collection which was inspired by the patina and beauty of bog-wood, driftwood and weathered wood.

To achieve the same kind of design and color that penetrates through each of the weathered and ancient woods, Hallmark treats its raw hardwood material with salt and minerals under high pressure which speeds up the process that would have taken nature thousands of years. The result is an authentic-looking range in oak, hickory, maple and pine—each with its own look, color and patina.

The benefits of this treatment include color that goes all the way through the surface layer without the use of stains or dyes as well as dent, wear and scratch resistance.

Hallmark’s True collection is suitable for both commercial environments and residential installation.