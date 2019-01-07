Ford brings 19 years of experience to TAJ

Elgin, Ill.—TAJ Flooring has tapped Susan Ford as vice president of sales. Ford brings extensive commercial flooring experience to the company, which just celebrated its 10-year anniversary. In this role, Ford will focus on providing support and territory growth.

Ford began her commercial flooring career with Basic Coatings as private label development manager. Her responsibilities expanded to include managing advertising and development of a commercial spec program. She later joined Nydree in 2005 as Western vice president of sales, and Lonseal in 2008 as Eastern regional sales manager.

“Susan’s long history of developing and maintaining strong relationships with independent sales agents provided an obvious fit,” said Joe Polito, vice president of product development. “Her focus will benefit our customers, our organization and our sales team.”