Emily Morrow Home partners with B.R. Funsten & Co.

Dalton—Emily Morrow Homehas entered apartnership with B.R. Funsten & Co.Effective January 2019, retailers purchasing through B.R. Funsten have access to the full line of Emily Morrow Home luxury hardwoods, including the company’s 2019 introductions.

“We are proud to join B.R. Funsten’s impressive list of suppliers,” said Emily Morrow Finkell, founder. “Their focus in California, Arizona and Nevada expands our reach in key areas and exposes our products to customers who may not have experienced the beauty and craftsmanship of our luxury hardwoods.”