Domotex asia/ChinaFloor expands exposition space

The 21st annual Domotex asia/ChinaFloor event, which takes place March 26-28 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, will feature expanded exhibition space. Organizers report the expo has grown to more than 1.8 million square feet across 15 different halls—five of which are dedicated to carpets and rugs; four and half to resilient flooring; four to hardwood, bamboo and other hard floors; and one and a half to FloorTech asia.

Wood flooring exhibitors will occupy E1-E4 halls, allowing vendors a larger space to showcase their products. E1 will exhibit only international brands, such as Labeco, Boen, Arte Mundi, Swiss Krono, Classen and Faus, while Hall E2 will house domestic companies, including Starforest, Tubao, TECLIC, Artree, Jinqiao and Dalian Wood Flooring Pavilion. Hall E3 will showcase floor heating products while E4 will feature bamboo flooring as well as the Changzhou laminate flooring pavilion. The resilient flooring section has expanded dramatically, occupying halls E6, E7 and N3-N5.

Organizers of Domotex asia/ChinaFloor expect the event will continue to draw record numbers. In 2018, the event featured 1,418 exhibitors from 35 countries and attracted 60,029 trade visitors. This include 14,238 international attendees from 104 nations not including China.

For more information, please visit domotexasiachinafloor.com.