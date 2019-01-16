CTEF releases 2019 certification, training schedule

Pendleton, S.C.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) has published its certification and training schedule for 2019. The schedule includes certified tile installer (CTI) hands-on testing as well as three intense, hands-on tile installation training courses held at CTEF’s training facility, here.

The “Understanding & Installing Ceramic Tile” basic training course will be held Feb. 18-22, April 29-May 3, July 29-Aug. 2 and Nov. 4-8; the “Mortar Shower Base & Waterproofing” course will run Feb. 22-23, May 3-4, Aug. 2-3 and Nov. 8-9; and the “Ceramic Tile Inspection” will be held Aug. 20-22.

For 2019, the CTI testing program has been vastly expanded through the Regional Evaluator program with tests taking place around the United States in addition to those held in Pendleton, S.C. New test locations and dates are regularly added which means the best location for up-to-the-minute information is the CTEF website.

“We are very grateful to our tile industry partners and test location hosts for supporting the expansion of the CTI program,” said Scott Carothers, director of training and education for CTEF. “Everyone in the tile industry agrees the pool of talented and certified installers needs to increase dramatically to handle the amount of new work on the horizon. Working with our team of partners and hosts, we are getting that accomplished.”