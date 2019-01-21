Crossville introduces new Porcelain Countertops

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville, a domestic tile manufacturer, has launched Crossville Porcelain Countertops, a versatile, 12mm porcelain product engineered to provide unique endurance and style for all types of countertop installations, including exterior applications. The line offers designers a range of surface visuals for commercial and residential projects.

In keeping with the performance expected of porcelain tile, Crossville Porcelain Countertops deliver advanced technical characteristics, ensuring durability, low maintenance and stain resistance.

“Our porcelain countertops offer the superior performance expected of porcelain tile—strength, stain resistance, ease of maintenance, UV stability and weather resistance,” said Frank Douglas, Crossville’s vice president of business development. “The performance offers real advantages compared to stone and other materials used for countertops.”

The 100% porcelain product is fired with added fiberglass reinforcement on the back. This added measure of strength combined with the dense, non-porous body ensures the material will not crack, yellow or stain and is built to last. Crossville Porcelain Countertops’ technical characteristics aid in its outperformance of alternative countertop surfaces such as natural stone, quartz and other sintered and porcelain products available on the market.

The 10 products in the Crossville Porcelain Countertops line capture realistic visuals and nuanced tones. Several options are designed to coordinate with popular porcelain tile collections by Crossville. The looks offered are Black Tie, Night Watch, Film Noir, Suspense, Baltic, Wheat Field, Femme Fatale, Lightning, State of Grace and Sugar Coat. Each comes in unpolished or polished finishes.

Crossville Porcelain Countertops are available nationwide. For more information, visit: crossvilleinc.com/products/crossville-porcelain-countertops.