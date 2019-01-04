Creating Your Space partners with Retail Lead Management

San Rafael, Calif.—Creating Your Space has entered into a co-marketing agreement with Retail Lead Management. By joining forces, the two companies can provide more robust website, digital marketing, CRM, lead management and sales solutions to their dealer customers.

“This partnership adds immediate value to our shared customers as they can directly correlate digital marketing spend to sales revenue from consumers engagement with specific digital marketing tools,” said Jay Flynn, vice president, Creating Your Space.

Jason Goldberg, the founder and CEO, Retail Lead Management, also sees immense value in the partnership. “Creating Your Space’s products and services create leads for retailers and my software manages those leads extremely effectively for these flooring retailers. Also, the integration is automatic with no duplicate data entry.”

The two companies will be on hand and co-marketing the technologies at The International Surface Event, Domotex and other trade shows in 2019. In addition, they will offer a special “Buy Two – Get Two” promotion to dealers who sign up during the shows.