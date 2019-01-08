CFL introduces new engineered stone flooring

Jiaxing, China—CFL Flooring has launched Tenacity, a new waterproof engineered stone product that will be on display at Domotex and Surfaces 2019.

Tenacity features the advantages of a newly developed rigid mineral stone core. It is waterproof, rigid, stable and wear resistant. Tenacity can be seamlessly installed over large surfaces (up to 10,000 square feet) with no transitions as well as in all spaces, including three-season rooms and sunrooms. According to CFL, Tenacity has up to 30% better scratch resistance than the industry’s leading coatings, making it ideal for commercial and residential applications.

Tenacity is 100% free of PVC and plasticizers. It inhibits mold and bacteria growth and features a pre-attached NET+ performance underlay. The NET+ backing provides additional sound reduction, stability and comfort. What’s more, the backing is certified and made from recycled PET plastic bottles.

“Tenacity is a breakthrough innovation and is covered by a series of worldwide patents,” said Thomas Baert, president, CFL. “Waterproof has been the buzz word of our industry the last years. The future of flooring is natural, recyclable and 100% stable, all in combination with being waterproof. Expect a real game changer.”

Tenacity features a wide range of authentic wood and tile designs with deep-structured texture for realistic visuals.

For more information, visit tenacityflooring.comor contact sales@CFLflooring.com