Belknap White to distribute latest Crossville line

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group (BWG) will now be distributing Crossville Ceramics’ Astral Plane porcelain tile collection. This stone-look product will be available via BWG throughout all of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and parts of upstate New York.

“We are excited to add this product line to our company’s offerings,” said Dave Godlewski, vice president ceramic division, BWG. “The Astral Plane collection, produced right here in the United States, offers unprecedented visual depth achieved through Crossville’s state-of-the-art manufacturing process. The collection provides designers with versatile choices suited for a wide-range of both commercial and residential applications.”

The collection’s look of natural stone, ease of maintenance and four neutral colors—Altair, Magellan, Pavo and Deaco—aim to provide lasting appeal for any installation.

Offered in three rectified field tile sizes—24 x 24 inches, 12 x 24 inches and 6 x 24 inches—the Astral Plane collection allows for mixing and matching in a variety of patterns. Two mosaic options, 2 x 2 inches and a random mosaic, invite creativity and versatility to complete any design.

For samples and pricing, contact The Belknap White Group.