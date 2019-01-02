Aterian acquires Xpress Global Systems

New York—Aterian Investment Partners (Aterian), a private investment firm, announced one of its affiliates has acquired Xpress Global Systems (XGS).

“We are excited to add XGS to the Aterian portfolio and for the opportunity to collaborate with and support management as the company enters its next phase of growth,” said Michael Fieldstone, partner at Aterian. “We intend to facilitate management’s efforts to invest in key growth and optimization initiatives across its service offerings and network to further the company’s existing reputation for being a leader in floor covering logistics.”

XGS also looks forward to the opportunity. “XGS has a long-standing history in the floor covering space and this partnership will position XGS to enhance the customer experience,” said Darrel Harris, CEO of XGS. “We remain committed to being the premier transportation provider to the floor covering industry for years to come.”

Founded in 1986, Chattanooga, Tenn.-based XGS is one of the largest non-captive providers of rolled flooring including carpet, area rugs, turf and hard surface flooring. The company operates 28 service centers across the U.S. servicing over 3,000 customers.