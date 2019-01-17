Anderson Tuftex unleashes new collections in 2019

Dalton—After completing a successful first year as a brand, Anderson Tuftex is excited to bring new products to its customers and consumers. For 2019, the brand will showcase five collections: Classics, Reverie, Artistry, Wonderment and Unleashed.

Each collection is curated to create different design aesthetics and offer consumers glimpses into how they might mix and match different hardwoods and carpets in their home to reflect their own personal style.

“We are big on making sure we have the right options, not necessarily all the options,” said Katie Ford, AT’s director of brand strategy.

The brand is most excited about the Unleashed collection. Unleashed features carpets made with Stainmaster PetProtect fibers with built-in stain protection and pet hair resistance to make clean up a cinch. They’re also color safe and fade resistant so the consumer’s home still feels like home at the end of the day.

These pet-friendly carpets have been curated with two new hardwood additions: Kensington and Buckingham. Crafted from white oak harvested in the Appalachian Mountains and manufactured in South Carolina, Kensington and Buckingham are premium sawn face white oak floors designed to timelessly add refinement to any home.

“We recognized that we were missing from the pet-loving world, and there’s a great opportunity to put our stamp on that industry,” said Carrie Edwards Isaac, vice president of marketing and consumer strategy at Shaw Industries. “It’s about not having to sacrifice great design, quality and beauty for something that is pet-oriented and high performing.”

Anderson Tuftex will be featured at Shaw 2019 winter markets and will participate at Surfaces in Las Vegas again along with the inaugural Domotex USA event in Atlanta.