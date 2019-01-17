AHF Products to debut at TISE

Lancaster, Pa.—AHF Products debuts as an independent company at the International Surfaces Event (TISE) in Las Vegas, booth #2009, Jan. 22-25, with a sharpened focus and new vigor. The company boasts a portfolio of leading wood flooring brands, including Bruce, Armstrong Flooring, HomerWood and Capella. The new company was established following American Industrial Partners’ (AIP) acquisition of the Armstrong Flooring wood division on Dec. 31, 2018.

“We are entering 2019 with a clear focus on wood flooring,” said Chris King, vice president of sales, AHF Products. “Our strategy for growth is simple: invest in innovation and technology, deliver a dynamic product portfolio, and be a great business partner for our customers. We are doubling down on outstanding customer service to strengthen business value for our partners, both nationally and regionally.”

One of the company’s immediate priorities is to leverage its competitive advantage, according to King. This includes listening to customers, leveraging its production network and utilizing distributors’ connectivity to the market. From there AHF Products will quickly implement programs to expand market penetration and drive sell-through, harnessing compelling design and breakthrough performance, all designed to help customers close the sale.

“Legitimate innovation delivers on two primary criteria: design and performance,” said Wendy Booker, vice president of marketing and product development. “Get ready for exciting advancements from AHF Products in 2019 and beyond, with a healthy appetite for speed to market, expanded geographic reach and stronger, more dynamic customer partnerships.”