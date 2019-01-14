Adura system: A one-stop selling solution

January 7/14, 2019: Volume 34, Issue 16

By Lindsay Baillie

Mannington’s Adura Selling Solution display was created with the specialty retailer in mind. Offering over 80 styles in three LVT constructions, the eye-catching, functional merchandiser is designed to help consumers find the style they like while the RSA assists with choosing the construction that is best for their home.

The creation of the Adura Selling Solution was a two-year journey, according to Jimmy Tuley, vice president, residential resilient, Mannington. The company drew inspiration for the new display from the success of its Color Select System, which displays its sheet line. “The concept of multiple constructions in the same styles became really attractive for the LVT category as the massive market changes started and caused so much confusion,” Tuley explained. “After spending time in the retail stores, it was clear the space was flooded with new displays as new constructions came out. There were some competitors with eight or nine displays to show the breadth of their LVT lines, and it was just for construction. It was clear a simplification of the story would really set us apart in the retail space.”

In an effort to simplify the retailer’s showroom, the Adura Selling Solution display showcases Mannington’s Adura Max, Mannington’s WPC flooring solution that reduces noise by 30% and provides comfort underfoot; Adura Rigid, an SPC floor that does not require acclimation time and is Mannington’s most indentation-resistant LVT floor; and Adura Flex, a traditional glue-down LVT featuring Mannington’s ScratchResist X technology.

“The Adura Selling Solution is one display that offers all LVT options in the best-looking styles in the industry,” Tuley said. “It takes up less of the dealer’s valuable floor space and enables him to provide the consultative sales experience consumers are looking for.”

Don’t just take Tuley’s word for it. Dealers like Bob Dolan, vice president of hard surface flooring, Avalon Carpet Tile and Flooring, Cherry Hill, N.J., attest to the benefits. “The display truly is a selling solution. It allows our customers to pick the style, color or design they love without having to worry about whether the product meets their needed installation method, budget or performance level. Once our customers select their pattern, our sales associates or estimators can then recommend the right product—Flex, Rigid or Max.”

In addition to helping the consumer, Dolan said the display makes the selling process much easier for RSAs. “With this display, gone are the days of having to limit what you can show a customer, because not all products would meet their performance or required installation method. It has truly become a go-to display for our sales associates.”

David Chambers, director of flooring, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Omaha, Neb., also appreciates the simplicity of the display, noting its space-saving design. “What you typically find from many manufacturers is they want as much of a footprint as possible on your showroom. The Mannington Selling Solution display is great because it offers all three qualities of their products in one display. They have reduced their footprint and yet improved their sales at the same time.”

Chambers said he finds it’s easier to buy into a display concept such as the Adura system because it can be placed more centrally for the benefit of the salespeople. “They don’t have to go to all these racks—they can just go to one. We’ve already found it to be successful in our regions and people seem to really like it.”