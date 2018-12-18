Tarkett North America transitions to one brand

Solon, Ohio—Effective immediately, Tarkett North America will transition its sub-brands of Johnsonite, Tandus Centiva, Desso and Lexmark to Tarkett. The company will be transitioning collateral over the ensuing months.

The integration is a natural progression that will enable Tarkett North America to continue creating great spaces and better align its segment expertise in commercial, residential and hospitality spaces under a single brand. Tarkett North America will cohesively address market needs with its flooring solutions portfolio—the Tarkett Solution SPECtrum.

“Going to market with a unified Tarkett branded portfolio provides clarity for our customers and delivers an enhanced experience,” said Andrew Bonham, president and CEO, Tarkett North America. “This move positions Tarkett to integrate ongoing design, innovation and sustainability efforts across multiple flooring materials while delivering best-in-class flooring solutions for great spaces—one surface at a time.”

Working as one brand in North America will create a better experience for customers, facilitate greater collaboration and enhance the total value of the Tarkett story and market position. The integration is a reflection of Tarkett’s commitment to building the best future by uniting and empowering all those dedicated to creating happier, healthier and more productive spaces.

