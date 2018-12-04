Superior Surface Solutions joins Schönox as new distributor

Florence, Ala.—Schönox, HPS North America, has added Superior Surface Solutions as a new distributor. Kansas City, Mo.-based Superior Surface Solutions was founded in 1990 by Webster Ryan. It specializes in a wide range of equipment, tools and supplies for floor prep.

“Superior Surface Solutions is a perfect fit for Schönox with our unique line of problem-solving products,” said Brandon Hagen, a regional vice president, Schönox. “Like us, Webster isn’t afraid to get on site and provide recommendations to even the most challenging of subfloor conditions. Marry that with training, education and a focus on service, and the potential for growth in the region is very exciting for us. Further, Superior Surface Solutions provides a marketplace for independent contractors and installers.”