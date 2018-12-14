Starnet appoints new business developers

Darien, Conn.—Starnet announces the creation of two new staff positions designed to strengthen existing partnerships between its members and vendor network.

Eric Boender, Starnet’s director of floor care and national accounts, has been promoted to vice president of business development, overseeing site-applied surfaces, adhesives, floor prep and moisture mitigation systems as well as the floor care business. Since joining Starnet in 2011, Boender has successfully developed a best in class post-installation maintenance program and has been instrumental in launching numerous business-building partnership programs between the member and vendor networks.

Bruce Campos, vice president of business development, will oversee market initiatives for manufactured flooring and accessories, wholesale distribution, business services and business equipment. Campos brings over 20 years of experience in commercial flooring on both the manufacturer and contractor side of the business. Most recently, he served as vice president of sales for The Mohawk Group

Both Boender and Campos will report to Mark Bischoff, vice president vendor relations.

“As our member and vendor networks partner for success we have seen rapid growth,” said Chuck Bode, Starnet chairman of the board. “Eric’s expanded role and Bruce’s addition to the team reconfirms our commitment to the mutual goal of increasing demand and growing market share of our member and vendor networks.”