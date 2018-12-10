Shaw invests $250 million in fiber manufacturing facility

Dalton, Ga. and Andalusia, Ala.—Shaw Industries Group is investing $250 million in its Andalusia, Ala., manufacturing facility, which creates fiber used to manufacture residential carpet.

Kay Ivey, Alabama governor; Earl Johnson, Andalusia mayor; and Greg White, Covington County commission chairman, joined Shaw associates on Dec. 5 in a celebration of recent achievements at Plant 65 in Andalusia, Ala. The project includes construction of new and expanded building assets and installation of substantial amounts of new manufacturing equipment.

“At Shaw, our vision is to create a better future for our associates, our customers, our company and our communities,” said David Morgan, Shaw Industries’ executive vice president of operations. “We can only achieve that vision through continued investment in our people, our products, our facilities and our operations. We continually bring customers the forward-thinking products and services they expect from Shaw.”

The changes will create even better efficiency, production, ergonomics and safety for the more than 1,200 associates who work at the plant, according to the manufacturer. Construction began a little over a year ago and modernization efforts will continue through 2020. The facility remains operational throughout the transition.

“Shaw’s operations are more complex than ever,” said Ron Fantroy, plant manager for Plant 65. “As a result, almost every job at Shaw—from designers and data scientists to machinists and managers—requires a higher skill level than in the past. Shaw benefits from a talented, well-trained associate base in Covington County, where it is the county’s largest employer.”