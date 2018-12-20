Shaw Industries wins Davey Award for Sound Advisor

Dalton—Shaw Industries Group has been recognized by The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) with a Silver Davey Award for digital excellence in website construction for its patent-pending, web-based acoustics tool, Sound Advisor.

Unveiled in 2018, Sound Advisor showcases the impact ceiling and floor construction—as well as flooring and underlayment selection—have on room acoustics. The web-based tool helps users make more informed design and interior product selection decisions by pairing a sound file of an actual, controlled IIC lab test with their selected specifications with the IIC rating and data. From more than 3,000 entries across the U.S. and around the world, the Sound Advisor website was recognized in the category of website construction.

“Knowing each Davey Award entry is evaluated for its merits in digital excellence, we’re honored to be recognized for the innovative thinking that went into Shaw’s Sound Advisor acoustics tool,” said Misty Hodge, director of digital marketing, Shaw Industries. “It’s a prime example of iterative design, getting an easy-to-use tool out to the market quickly and being prepared to continuously adapt based upon user experience. This is the first step in developing even more user friendly and content-rich components of the tool.”

Shaw’s efforts stand to bring more science-based decision-making to building design, room design and product selection. The company’s research-centric approach will shape how its teams advise designers and facility managers through product selection and how Shaw develops innovative products in the future.

Sound Advisor can be accessed via the following branded sites with additional sites under development:

Patcraft (patcraft.soundadvisor.com/)

Philadelphia Commercial (philadelphia.soundadvisor.com/)

Shaw Contract (shawcontract.soundadvisor.com/)

Shaw Floors - Multifamily (multifamily.soundadvisor.com/)

USFloors (COREtec.soundadvisor.com/)

“Innovation requires collaboration between diverse groups and willingness to tackle complex issues with a fresh thought process,” noted Jay Henry, director of innovation at Shaw. “Sound Advisor and Shaw’s work in acoustics is a prime example of that—with cross-functional teams and multiple brands coming together to develop a tool that serves varied market needs.”