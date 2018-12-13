Shaw Floors featured on ‘Property Brothers,’ ‘Property Brothers: Buying and Selling’

Dalton—Shaw Floors has been selected as the exclusive flooring solutions provider for season 13 of “Property Brothers” and season seven of “Property Brothers: Buying and Selling” episodes filmed in Nashville. The series utilize Shaw Floors’ comprehensive line of products to help families create their dream homes.

New episodes of both shows featuring Shaw Floors products will air on HGTV, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST through the rest of 2018 and into 2019. Products within each of the brand’s industry-leading categories—carpet, hardwood, engineered hardwood, luxury vinyl, tile and stone—are included across several episodes of the two shows.

Shaw Floors was prominently featured on “Property Brothers” Sept. 26 and again on Oct. 3. Episodes of “Property Brothers: Buying and Selling” on Oct. 24 and Nov. 7 also featured the brand’s hard and soft surface products. The remaining air dates will be announced on a rolling basis.

“With nearly 2 million viewers for each new episode, Drew and Jonathan [Scott] are widely beloved and recognized as experts in home renovation, so we’re pleased to match their expertise with our leading portfolio of versatile, durable and beautiful flooring products,” said Carrie Edwards Isaac, Shaw Industries’ vice president of residential marketing. “We are eager to help our valued retailers take part in the momentum and fun of this partnership.”

In “Property Brothers,” Drew and Jonathan help couples discover and transform fixer-uppers into ultimate dream homes. In “Buying and Selling,” the brothers guide couples in selling their current homes and scouting locations for their next abode.

“Property Brothers” episodes featuring Shaw Floors include:

Season 13, Episode 4: Wide Open Dreams, Sept. 26, 2018

Season 13, Episode 5: Color Clash, Oct. 3, 2018

Season 13, Episode 8: Family Fun House, Dec. 19, 2018

Season 13, Episode 9: Making Momma Happy, Dec. 26, 2018

Season 13: Title and 2019 air date TBA

“Property Brothers: Buying and Selling” episodes featuring Shaw Floors include:

Season 7, Episode 15: Going to the Dogs, Oct. 24, 2018

Season 7, Episode 16: Downsizing to a Single-Story Home, Nov. 7, 2018

As future air dates and product details are announced, shawfloors.com/propertybrothers and the brand’s Facebook and Instagram (@ShawFloors) will be updated with the latest.