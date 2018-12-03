Shaw brands return to Surfaces 2019

Dallas—Shaw Industries’ brands Anderson Tuftex and USFloors/COREtec will return to The International Surface Event (TISE): Surfaces | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo in Las Vegas, Jan. 22-25, 2019. Over 8,000 square feet of the TISE show floor will be dedicated to the two brands—Anderson Tuftex will be at booth# 2037 and USFloors at booth# 1737.

“Surfaces is a great opportunity for networking with suppliers, customers and designers,” said Katie Ford, director of brand strategy, Anderson Tuftex. “We were honored to participate last year, and we’re excited to return for a second year to reveal our 2019 introductions through an original, design-centric booth.”

Curated collections from Anderson Tuftex provide a conceptual flooring design that enables a unified look throughout a home. The brand will launch five new collections featuring coordinating carpet and hardwood in addition to displaying a new merchandising unit that includes a relaunch of its Stainmaster PetProtect line.

USFloors is launching several new product collections at TISE. “From the very first event, USFloors has exhibited at Surfaces in a major way, and we are excited to showcase our latest innovations that will continue to surpass our valued retail partners’ expectations and enhance our industry-leading position,” said Kathy Young, vice president of marketing for USFloors and COREtec. “Our composite and engineered flooring new introductions have been meticulously engineered as solutions to our industry’s most pressing needs and the consumer’s desire for waterproof products, the need for easier and quicker installations, the shortage of installers and more.”

