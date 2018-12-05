Q.E.P. partners with Congoleum

Boca Raton, Fla.—Q.E.P. has signed a partnership/distribution agreement with the Congoleum, effective Jan. 1, 2019. Q.E.P. will continue to be the distributor and representative for Congoleum in Canada through its recent business acquisition of Kraus Floors.

“We have enjoyed a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Congoleum in Canada for over 30 years,” said Shawn Davies, president and CEO, Kraus. “Our team is energized by the opportunity to expand our partnership and represent what we have long known to be the best resilient products in the industry.”

The agreement expands the territory coverage to include most of the western portion of the United States on an exclusive basis. Q.E.P./Kraus will represent all Congoleum flooring products, including the introduction of its innovative new flooring product, Cleo.

“We truly value our long-standing relationships and couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity to grow the western region with Kraus,” said Chris O’Connor, CEO, Congoleum. “We are confident that the region offers a nearly untapped opportunity that will result in incredible benefits for both companies. This is an incredibly exciting time for our company, our distribution partners and our retailers.”