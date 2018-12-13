Novalis partners with INSTALL

Toronto, Canada—As part of Novalis’ commitment to excellence in installation professionalism, the flooring manufacturer is now an alliance partner with INSTALL.

“We are excited and honored to be part of this alliance,” said Jim Kups, North America technical director for Novalis. “Professionally done installation makes all the difference and that’s what INSTALL is all about.”

As an alliance partner, Novalis will contribute to the training curriculum for the proper installation of LVT—whether glue down, loose lay or click—in flexible or rigid core products.

“We are pleased to welcome Novalis to INSTALL and appreciate their support for the highest standards in flooring installation,” said John T. McGrath Jr., executive director of INSTALL.