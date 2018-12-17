NAFCD partners with The International Surface Event

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) and The International Surface Event (TISE) have extended their partnership in 2019. The 2019 show will take place Jan. 22-25, 2019 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

"We are excited to partner with TISE for its 2019 event," said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive vice president. "Year after year, we've seen great success in participating in this event, and we're thrilled to share the opportunity to be a part of this industry event with our members."

Attendees can visit the NAFCD booth in the distributor lounge. NAFCD members receive a discounted registration rate to attend TISE 2019.

For more information, visit nafcd.org/events.