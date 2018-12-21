My take: Another visit from St. Nicholas

December 24/31, 2018: Volume 34, Issue 15
By Steven Feldman
Back by popular demand, round 3...
’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
We were walking on RevWood, which isn’t laminate like Faus.
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,
In hopes our advertisers would give us more share.
The FCNews team all snug in their beds,
Dreaming about 2019 and what lies ahead.
Dustin and Nadia, listing those good and bad
As they were trying to secure just one last ad.
When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,
I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.
Followed by Lindsay and Ken, Megan and Reg,
Facing Surfaces deadlines so a bit on edge.
The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow
Eight tiny reindeer and a little old driver bellowing “whoa.”
I knew in an instant it must be St. Nick
It was not a BMW so it could not have been Mike Blick.
I walked outside and he began to approach,
He whistled and shouted, and asked for Piet Dossche.
“I need him to reveal who’s been naughty and nice;
“If he’s not here I’ll need your advice.”
“You asked me that last year,” I said with a smile;
“It’s just that judging people is not my style.
Instead I will give you much to construe
As I will now provide the year in review.”
The first bit of big news that would have occurred
Was Armstrong parting ways with William M. Bird.
The manufacturer decided it was time to switch gears;
So much for a relationship that spanned 82 years.
Later in the year it would unload its wood;
Don Maier cited low profits despite doing all he could.
The company now sells only vinyl floors;
LVT, sheet, VCT and, of course, rigid cores.
Domotex announced plans for an East Coast show;
Others have failed so “why” I don’t know.
Challenging Surfaces may be just plain crazy;
I’ll put my money on Gilmore, Teague and Swayze.
Congoleum launched Cleo, a whole new brand
Hitting the streets took longer than planned.
It’s a new type of flooring the company will assert;
Kudos to the braintrust—Chris and Kurt.
The faces at Abbey bore nothing but smiles
With suppliers unveiling new designs and styles.
There was no smell in the air of anything rotten;
The man who caused angst all but forgotten.
Often things happen in one fell swoop
Like Haines pulling out of the Bravo Group.
The company said it was not worth the time and expense
So it decided to save the dollars and cents.
Later in the year Haines made more news
Just when Hanukkah was being celebrated by the Jews.
We’re not sure how long the board was planning
To replace Mike Barrett with our friend Hoy Lanning.
Shaw’s Bellera was one of the year’s biggest hits
Carpet loaded with features and benefits.
Retailers continue to sing its praises
With a high-performance story that truly amazes.
Industry icons would gain acclaim
Like Harold Chapman called to WFCA’s Hall of Fame.
A few months later it was Rite Rug’s Goldberg’s turn
As FCNews’ Lifetime Achievement he would earn.
QEP made another purchase, this time Kraus,
Adding to its portfolio which includes Harris Wood and Faus.
This may be the company’s 20th brand;
Marketing them, however, is something they don’t understand.
Ashlie Butler did something really smart,
Poaching Dave Snedeker from Nebraska Furniture Mart.
We saw both of them at her Christmas gala;
Hopefully they’re done expanding to Ocala.
Alliance’s deal with Nationwide was a home run;
Gotta give credit to Teams Logue and Dunn.
The group keeps growing; members are zealous
Despite poor advertising decisions from one Dave Ellis.
Tariffs forced some prices to jump,
It evens the playing field, said President Trump.
Domestic manufacturers came out in favor;
Comments from importers were of a different flavor.
Despite our balanced coverage, one went into a rage
So with this magazine he chose to disengage.
He had someone else email rather than pick up the phone;
Asking for a meeting was like talking to a stone.
While the industry homed in on millennial homebuyers
It had to contend with devastating hurricanes and fires.
These tragedies leave us anything but thrilled
But at least there’s a silver lining when it comes time to rebuild.
Mohawk replaced Carson with a man named DeCock
He’s charged with boosting sales and, with that, the stock.
To be retailers’ best partner the company would allege
Through its new go-to-market strategy they’re calling Edge.
We went to convention to see the big fuss
Among which were Pergo and RevWood Plus.
The marketing programs were anything but random
Led by the Omnify and Five Star tandem.
My last trip of the year was a farewell to a friend;
Ed Duncan’s 40-year career has come to an end.
Early on he withstood the Mannington Gold storm;
More recently he marketed Adura and NatureForm.
St. Nick then thanked me and said with a laugh,
“Tell me a few things about your FCNews staff
You’ve given me so many reviews;
Now tell me a few things about Floor Covering News.”
Well, Dustin Aaronson is our advertising predator;
Reggie Tucker happens to be the best managing editor.
When it comes to what we do online daily
There’s no one better than Lindsay Baillie.
Megan Salzano is our newest star
She’s worked for the Weekly but never Kemp Harr.
Ken Ryan is about as professional as it gets
Nadia Ramlakhan and Frank N. are two great assets.
When it comes to us I feel quite blessed
To be considered by many to be the best.
Our competitors also work hard, most are friends
Like Dave Madonia and Tanja Kern, who head up Floor Trends.
As for our readers, I wish continued health,
And anything we can do to improve their wealth.
Whether it’s a manufacturer of flooring or those who own stores,
Our goal in the end is to help sell more floors.
And with that St. Nick sprang to his sleigh
And away he flew to be on his way.
But I heard him exclaim, as he drove out of sight,
“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”
In all seriousness, our heartfelt gratitude to all of you for reading and supporting FCNews throughout the year. We couldn’t do what we do without you. The friendships I have with many are you are invaluable. Happy holidays to everyone, and we’ll catch you on the other side in 2019.