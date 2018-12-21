My take: Another visit from St. Nicholas

December 24/31, 2018: Volume 34, Issue 15

By Steven Feldman

Back by popular demand, round 3...

’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

We were walking on RevWood, which isn’t laminate like Faus.

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes our advertisers would give us more share.

The FCNews team all snug in their beds,

Dreaming about 2019 and what lies ahead.

Dustin and Nadia, listing those good and bad

As they were trying to secure just one last ad.

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.

Followed by Lindsay and Ken, Megan and Reg,

Facing Surfaces deadlines so a bit on edge.

The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow

Eight tiny reindeer and a little old driver bellowing “whoa.”

I knew in an instant it must be St. Nick

It was not a BMW so it could not have been Mike Blick.

I walked outside and he began to approach,

He whistled and shouted, and asked for Piet Dossche.

“I need him to reveal who’s been naughty and nice;

“If he’s not here I’ll need your advice.”

“You asked me that last year,” I said with a smile;

“It’s just that judging people is not my style.

Instead I will give you much to construe

As I will now provide the year in review.”

The first bit of big news that would have occurred

Was Armstrong parting ways with William M. Bird.

The manufacturer decided it was time to switch gears;

So much for a relationship that spanned 82 years.

Later in the year it would unload its wood;

Don Maier cited low profits despite doing all he could.

The company now sells only vinyl floors;

LVT, sheet, VCT and, of course, rigid cores.

Domotex announced plans for an East Coast show;

Others have failed so “why” I don’t know.

Challenging Surfaces may be just plain crazy;

I’ll put my money on Gilmore, Teague and Swayze.

Congoleum launched Cleo, a whole new brand

Hitting the streets took longer than planned.

It’s a new type of flooring the company will assert;

Kudos to the braintrust—Chris and Kurt.

The faces at Abbey bore nothing but smiles

With suppliers unveiling new designs and styles.

There was no smell in the air of anything rotten;

The man who caused angst all but forgotten.

Often things happen in one fell swoop

Like Haines pulling out of the Bravo Group.

The company said it was not worth the time and expense

So it decided to save the dollars and cents.

Later in the year Haines made more news

Just when Hanukkah was being celebrated by the Jews.

We’re not sure how long the board was planning

To replace Mike Barrett with our friend Hoy Lanning.

Shaw’s Bellera was one of the year’s biggest hits

Carpet loaded with features and benefits.

Retailers continue to sing its praises

With a high-performance story that truly amazes.

Industry icons would gain acclaim

Like Harold Chapman called to WFCA’s Hall of Fame.

A few months later it was Rite Rug’s Goldberg’s turn

As FCNews’ Lifetime Achievement he would earn.

QEP made another purchase, this time Kraus,

Adding to its portfolio which includes Harris Wood and Faus.

This may be the company’s 20th brand;

Marketing them, however, is something they don’t understand.

Ashlie Butler did something really smart,

Poaching Dave Snedeker from Nebraska Furniture Mart.

We saw both of them at her Christmas gala;

Hopefully they’re done expanding to Ocala.

Alliance’s deal with Nationwide was a home run;

Gotta give credit to Teams Logue and Dunn.

The group keeps growing; members are zealous

Despite poor advertising decisions from one Dave Ellis.

Tariffs forced some prices to jump,

It evens the playing field, said President Trump.

Domestic manufacturers came out in favor;

Comments from importers were of a different flavor.

Despite our balanced coverage, one went into a rage

So with this magazine he chose to disengage.

He had someone else email rather than pick up the phone;

Asking for a meeting was like talking to a stone.

While the industry homed in on millennial homebuyers

It had to contend with devastating hurricanes and fires.

These tragedies leave us anything but thrilled

But at least there’s a silver lining when it comes time to rebuild.

Mohawk replaced Carson with a man named DeCock

He’s charged with boosting sales and, with that, the stock.

To be retailers’ best partner the company would allege

Through its new go-to-market strategy they’re calling Edge.

We went to convention to see the big fuss

Among which were Pergo and RevWood Plus.

The marketing programs were anything but random

Led by the Omnify and Five Star tandem.

My last trip of the year was a farewell to a friend;

Ed Duncan’s 40-year career has come to an end.

Early on he withstood the Mannington Gold storm;

More recently he marketed Adura and NatureForm.

St. Nick then thanked me and said with a laugh,

“Tell me a few things about your FCNews staff

You’ve given me so many reviews;

Now tell me a few things about Floor Covering News.”

Well, Dustin Aaronson is our advertising predator;

Reggie Tucker happens to be the best managing editor.

When it comes to what we do online daily

There’s no one better than Lindsay Baillie.

Megan Salzano is our newest star

She’s worked for the Weekly but never Kemp Harr.

Ken Ryan is about as professional as it gets

Nadia Ramlakhan and Frank N. are two great assets.

When it comes to us I feel quite blessed

To be considered by many to be the best.

Our competitors also work hard, most are friends

Like Dave Madonia and Tanja Kern, who head up Floor Trends.

As for our readers, I wish continued health,

And anything we can do to improve their wealth.

Whether it’s a manufacturer of flooring or those who own stores,

Our goal in the end is to help sell more floors.

And with that St. Nick sprang to his sleigh

And away he flew to be on his way.

But I heard him exclaim, as he drove out of sight,

“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”

In all seriousness, our heartfelt gratitude to all of you for reading and supporting FCNews throughout the year. We couldn’t do what we do without you. The friendships I have with many are you are invaluable. Happy holidays to everyone, and we’ll catch you on the other side in 2019.