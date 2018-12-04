Mullican Flooring introduces AXISCOR Performance Flooring

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has launched AXISCOR Performance Flooring, an independent brand and business unit to develop innovative products outside of the traditional hardwood market. AXISCOR collections are based around a stone polymer composite core construction, which will be the platform for future product innovations.

“The multi-layered flooring category is extremely competitive and quickly changing, and that makes it an exciting time to be involved and see the endless opportunities,” said Neil Poland, president of Mullican Flooring. “The superior stability of this core is a solution for the limitations of other core products, and it is more suitable for building a wider variety of new products. For AXISCOR, the best is yet to come.”

AXISCOR Performance Flooring, available in 30 different patterns, will include three collections of authentic and naturally-inspired looks: PRIME, PRO and TRIO. All collections are waterproof, pet friendly and extremely durable, with a superior, dimensionally-stable stone polymer composite core. They will each feature an attached “IXPE” pad and use i4F locking technologies for fast, easy and strong installations.

“Developing AXISCOR as a separate business unit will allow a continued focus on brand messaging and hardwood sales,” Poland said. “We did not want to limit the new category to 10 or 12 patterns—just to say we were in the business. By developing a line as complete as AXISCOR, we are able to have it run as a separate business, and we are thrilled to watch it grow.”

Art Layton, the newly appointed director of specialty products, will oversee AXISCOR Performance Flooring. “I am very happy to be working with a great group of people that I have known and admired for years,” Layton said. “The opportunity to be involved with the launch of a new brand and business unit is extremely exciting.”

Most recently as vice president of marketing and resilient business with CMH-Space Flooring, Layton’s experience involves working with independent distributors to develop their import businesses and private brands.