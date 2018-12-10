MSI unveils new domain name, expanded product offerings

Orange, Calif.—MSI, a leading supplier of premium surfaces, recently updated its domain name to msisurfaces.com to represent the company’s diverse selection of products.

Founded as a natural stone business over 40 years ago, MSI has grown into a complete surfaces company. Today, MSI’s extensive product inventory not only includes a vast array of natural stone but also hundreds of manufactured hard surface products.

“Our unique business model, strong partnerships and buying power have enabled us to provide a wide variety of high-quality, affordable products to the entire market,” said Rup Shah, president of MSI. “We’re so much more than stone, and our new domain name communicates this.”

Along with wide-ranging porcelain, ceramic and glass tile collections, MSI offers several other product lines that bring affordable luxury to life, including: Q Premium Natural Quartz, Stile Porcelain Slabs, Arterra Premium Porcelain Pavers and Everlife LVT—its newest product offering.

“Although we’ve come far, we never lose sight of our goal: to contribute to a world where anyone can afford to create a beautiful space to live, work and play,” Shah said. “In support of this goal, we have very ambitious expansion plans, including opening new branches across the U.S. and Canada, as well as continuing to introduce new and innovative products across all major product lines.”