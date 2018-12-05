Posted on

Monarch Plank introduces Alpine Riftsawn collection

Santa Fe Springs, Calif.—Monarch Plank has launched its new Alpine Riftsawn collection, featuring select grade, straight grain alpine ash from Tasmania.

Riftsawn wood, one of the most exclusive and sought-after looks in fine furniture and paneling, has long been limited to the domain of high-end custom flooring. The Alpine Riftsawn collection makes this material available in a prefinished, in-stock luxury range of subtle, smoked and reactive-stained colors. Each floor boasts 3⁄4-inch construction, a 6mm wear layer and an ultra-low gloss urethane finish by Bona.

For more information, visit monarchplank.com. 