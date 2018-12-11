Mohawk Group launches Pivot Point

Calhoun, Ga.—Pivot Point Red List-free enhanced resilient tile represents a change in direction for sustainable resilient flooring. This award-winning hard surface holds Living Product Challenge Petal Certification and is manufactured using alternative chemistry. Design and color draw inspiration from fresh, natural materials and biophilic influence. At Healthcare Design Expo 2018, Pivot Point was recognized with a Nightingale Award in the Flooring: Resilient category (Silver).

“Pivot Point is aptly named because it is one of a suite of Living Products that demonstrates how Mohawk continues to move in new directions in sustainable flooring,” said George Bandy Jr., vice president of sustainability and commercial marketing. “Our Petal certified flooring covers multiple categories, giving sustainability-minded customers more options when designing their contract spaces. This nature-inspired, carbon-neutral collection emerged from our commitment to believe in better. Pivot Point is specifically designed to create better environments in a variety of commercial segments, including healthcare, senior living, workplace, retail and more.”

Pivot Point features four wood and four textile patterns in a 7 x 48-inch plank format and four terrazzo and natural stone visuals in 36 x 36-inch tiles. The colors and styles within the collection can be combined or used individually to create abstract, contemporary flooring designs. Pivot Point features a 3mm thickness, a 20 mil commercial wear layer for superior durability and an M-Force enhanced urethane finish. In addition to its Petal Certification, Pivot Point is also FloorScore certified.

As part of Pivot Point’s Petal Certification and Mohawk’s commitment to leave a handprint rather than a footprint, Mohawk Group engaged in a special handprinting partnership with Groundswell to install 10 smartflower solar systems in underserved communities and at educational institutions with STEM programs across the U.S. Last month, the collaboration debuted its second smartflower in Eden, N.C., near Mohawk’s Karastan woven rug and carpet plant.