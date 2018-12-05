Leggett & Platt’s Dunn to retire, Kempf promoted to president

Carthage, Mo.—Diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt has promoted Erik Kempf to president of Leggett & Platt Flooring Products, effective at the end of the month. Larry Dunn will retire after a long career in the industry. In addition, Chris Palmer has been promoted to vice president of sales, Leggett & Platt Flooring Products, to fill the void left by Kempf’s promotion.

Dunn began his career in flooring in 1975 at Masland Carpets and joined Leggett & Platt in 2005 as vice president of sales for the company’s rubber and specialty carpet underlay business. He was promoted to division president/carpet cushion (now Leggett & Platt Flooring Products) in 2010 and became company vice president in 2015.

“Larry has been a devoted employee for Leggett & Platt throughout his tenure here,” said Perry Davis, executive vice president – Leggett & Platt residential and industrial products. “We thank him for his selfless service to the company and wish him well in retirement. At the same time, we are excited to announce Erik Kempf as Larry’s successor. We are anticipating great things from him in his new role.”

Kempf began his career at Carpenter Foam in Richmond, Va., before serving as the general manager for Hickory Springs and Flexible Foam Corporation in Portland, Ore. In 2006, Kempf joined Leggett & Platt Flooring Products as the West Coast regional manager. He was promoted to vice president of sales in 2010 and has served in that capacity until now.