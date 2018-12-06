Lanning named president, CEO of J. J. Haines

“Hoy brings a wealth of industry knowledge as a senior-level executive with both Haines and CMH,” said Pierce B. Dunn, chairman of the board of J.J. Haines & Co. “We are confident he will lead Haines in a manner consistent with our vision, core values and 144-year heritage of excellence.”

Lanning has held numerous executive positions with Haines since January 2014, most recently serving as executive vice president, business development. He has also held positions as senior CEO advisor and senior vice president of CMH marketing and Haines purchasing & inventory. Lanning joined CMH in 1991 as general manager and later became the company’s president & CEO. He is a past president of the North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors and is active with numerous boards and non-profit organizations in the community.

Lanning was recently recognized by the North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors, receiving the 2018 NAFCD Lifetime Achievement Award for his 40-plus years of industry leadership.

Members of the executive team reporting to Lanning include: Jon England, chief sales and marketing officer; Reid McCarthy, chief financial officer; Bill Rothenbach, chief human resources officer; Doug Drews, chief supply chain officer; Nitin Mahajan, vice president, channel development and global sourcing; and Milt Thacker, vice president, IT.

“Haines has a history of excellent products delivered with exemplary service,” said Lanning. “I look forward to working with our customers, vendors and team members and am honored to lead Haines into the future.”